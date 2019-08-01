MUMBAI—After May 17, Jul. 12 and Aug. 2, it is now finally Aug. 9 that will be the release date for “Jabariya Jodi” featuring Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra – it’s all about having a solo release.
Director Prashant Singh has created his hero, Sidharth Malhotra, for giving his film the title “Jabariya Jodi” after they were toying with the idea of “Shotgun Shaadi.”
Arik is the name given to Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetrides’s son.
Five hundred dancers grooved along with Suniel Shetty for his Kannada debut “Pehlwaan,” in which he plays a wrestling coach.
Varun Dhawan, who shot non-stop for 18 hours to make up for lost time after a fainting spell on the sets of “Street Dancer 3D,” continues to wear his tattoo from his previous collaboration with director Remo D’Souza, “ABCD 2,” and D’Souza has said that this will be retained in “all their future dance films.”
Sunny Leone is very happy that she gets to wear sarees and sport a de-glam look in her forthcoming horror-comedy “KokaKola.”
After overcoming her long-standing phobia of water, Shilpa Shetty is now taking swimming lessons – and enjoying everything!
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has fulfilled a long-standing wish of working with Paresh Rawal – the actor will play Farhan Akhtar’s coach in Mehra’s next, “Toofan.”
Parineeti Chopra is keen to meet an Indonesian fan from her first film eight years ago who has designed her entire home, complete from wall décor to bathrobes and bags, with her name inscribed on everything!
Alka Yagnik too has a fan, father to “Superstar Singer” contestant Ankona Mukherjee, who has recorded every track of the singer.
Akshay Kumar has donated Rs. 2 crore for Assam flood relief.
Sanjay Dutt has declared that from his 60th birthday, he wants to now play his age on screen, but what happens then to the “Munna Bhai” sequel – will Rajkumar Hirani script “Munna Bhai 60” or something like that?
Nitesh Tiwari turned director (of a school play) at the age of eight (!!) when he directed a “tapori” or street-smart version of “Mughal-E-Azam” which won him a prize and “made people laugh” – and yes, the busy director will still find time to shoot the promos of “Kaun Banega Crorepati” as he has done for years.
Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav hates cricket because his father watches too much of it, but his daughter Nitara loves the game!
Getting nostalgic after watching the teaser of “War,” Jackie Shroff revealed how Hrithik Roshan would be around on the sets of his father Rakesh Roshan’s “King Uncle,” and look after the very young Tiger Shroff whenever the latter visited the sets.
In a rare burst of being candid about Hema Malini, Dharmendra stated that “Hema has never picked up a broom in her life!” when the actress participated in a cleanliness drive!
Director Tushar Hiranandani has said that only Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar had the gumption to accept the roles they play in his film “Saand Ki Aankh.”
Daisy Shah is now a licensed rifle shooter from the National Rifle Association of India and has competed at the national level too.
Radhika Apte lost the “Vicky Donor” role in 2012 to Yammi Gautam, her “Badlapur” co-star (they never shared a frame) because at that time she was “overweight by a few kilos.”
Alia Bhatt has launched a YouTube channel that has been specially designed to offer fans a peek into her daily life.
