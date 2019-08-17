MUMBAI—Original Gully Boy Naezy, one of the principal characters on whom the early 2019 hit “Gully Boy” was based, launched his new song, “Rukhta Nah.”
One of India’s premier Hip-Hop artistes, Naezy is back with a new single that was launched on his birthday Aug. 10th. This song is a tie-up with OnePlus Playback.
The talented Naezy is known for having introduced multi-syllabic rhyming and for using local slang in his lyrics, telling stories about everyday life in the area he grew up in, and also the ups and downs faced by the youth in such an environment. The new song is also on the same lines. This is the third track since his return with “Aafat Wapas” under Big Bang. His audiences and fans will be happy to know that Naezy now will be coming out with more compositions at regular intervals.
Speaking on this new single, Naezy said, “My life is all about obstacles, and this song basically is about me being unstoppable despite them. I want to do everything that I have ever desired, and nothing will stop me. Besides that, the song also gives my fans and audiences a glimpse into my life and what I am up to at this point in time.”
About the video, he added, “The video was shot guerilla-style in London. All my videos earlier have also been DIY right from ‘Aafat,’ which I recorded on my iPad, and so is this one. I have directed the video myself and it was fun shooting this in a city I love.”
On his birthday plans, he said, “It will be a working birthday for me this year, which is how I like it to be. I will be a guest judge on ‘MTV Hustle,’ and later that evening, I will be performing in Chandigarh. I hope all my birthdays are like this – where I am busy doing what I love.”
Credit list for the song “Rukhta Nah”:
Singer, Lyrics & Composer: Naezy
Director: Naezy and Alam Film
Producer: Karan Kanchan
Cinematographer: Howard
Post Production: The Outhouse Project
Colorist: Dinesh Kumar Swarnkar
Label: Big Bang Music
Watch the song here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.