LOS ANGELES – The official Indian entry in the Best Foreign Film category, “Jallikattu,” might be out of the Oscar race, but there is still chance for an Indian film to shine at the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards. The short film, “Bittu,” has made it to the Live Action Short Film shortlist, and is still in contention for a nomination.
Karishma Dev Dube’s “Bittu” is part of the ten-movie list. The film has been presented by Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga and Tahira Kashyap under their Indian Women Rising initiative.
Now, members of the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch will vote to determine if the film makes the nomination cut.
Based on a true story, “Bittu” follows the journey of a fierce little girl who refuses to be forgotten. It explores a heartwarming tale of friendship between two school friends.
Other films on the shortlist are: “Da Yie,” “Feeling Through,” “The Human Voice,” “The Kicksled Choir,” “The Letter Room,” “The Present,” “Two Distant Strangers,” “The Van” and “White Eye.”
Monga, whose film, “Period. End of Sentence,” had won an Oscar in 2019, was ecstatic about the news, and expressed it on her Instagram handle.
“It’s 4.30am in India... am tossing & turning, stress eating and texting my IWR girls thru the night and here we are !! BITTU is now shortlisted for the 93rd Academy Awards. @indianwomenrising ‘s first film BITTU directed by @k.devdube ... here we come Let’s do this @ektarkapoor @tahirakashyap @ruchikaakapoor @maryelista @shredevdube,” Guneet wrote.
“So grateful for BITTU and our incredible team... Say a little prayer and wish us luck for the next round of nominations,” she added.
Ekta Kapoor shared: “Very exciting news but v persevering women I know who working at it! I’m in (an) august company! Way to go team #BITTU N @indianwomenrising.”
Kashyap urged everyone to continue supporting the film.
She shared: “#bittu is in the top 10 for the 93rd Academy Awards! Can’t keep calm as this is our first project under @indianwomenrising. This one is so special @k.devdube may you shine congratulations @shredevdube @maryelista you all are rockstars @ektarkapoor @guneetmonga @ruchikaakapoor we so have our heart in the right place! Can’t wait to hug you Guys pls continue supporting this short film with a big heart.”
Meanwhile, the Malayalam film, “Jallikattu,” which was the official Indian entry in the Best International Feature Film category this year, failed to make it to the shortlist.
The final nominations for the Oscars will be announced on March 15. This year, the award gala will be held on April 25.
India-West Staff Reporter adds: Among the films that qualified in the category but could not make the cut was Indian writer-director Keith Gomes’ short film, “Shameless.” The short film, which stars Sayani Gupta, Hussain Dalal and Rishabh Kapoor, is a blunt message told from an Indian gaze, on the lack of kindness that’s all too common in a world reeling from the ongoing pandemic.
In just 15 minutes, the film’s narrative dives deep into the lack of kindness displayed by human beings today. It showcases that with the emergence of technology, people are becoming more and more emotionally distanced even as they intensify their social interactions online, where a fake sense of invincibility comes to the fore, masking frailty and insecurities.
The film touches on a range of uncomfortable topics: loneliness, isolation, insecurity, prejudice, entitlement and lack of empathy towards the lower working class.
