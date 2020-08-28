NEW DELHI — OSM records has recently released a new song “Humko Kuch Nahin Malum” which has crossed over two million views within three days of its launch on YouTube.
The song is a contemporary, high- powered peppy number that gives some of the deepest philosophies of life. Penned down and directed by Himanshu Shekhar, it also features a rap styled monologue by Manpreet Kaur, one of the most recognized names in the Punjabi music industry.
It is the first song for Himanshu Shekhar as a lyricist. Commenting on the theme of the song, he said, “Life, like knowledge is an arc, it is there to be explored. A journey full of inquisitiveness is the only path to discovery of life and existence that the song uncovers in the most light-hearted way.”
The song has an ensemble cast of young talent including Dhruv, Arshya, Misha, Anurima, Dalbir, Vikram, and Bhaway with Naresh Gosain, a leading name in the advertising industry. The technical crew involves Anirban Mukherjee, who has created several sensational videos on social media and DOP- Ashish Rai, one of the finest and renowned names in the Punjabi music industry.
Commenting on the song launch, Manpreet Kaur, the Head of Production and Promotion at OSM records said, “We are thrilled with the response that the song has received within a short span. Everyone is going through a tough time in 2020 and we are bringing this song to our youth who are scared of falling.”
The song was shot during COVID-19 with limited cast and crew within 02 days. It helps the viewers overcome the stress of feeling powerless during the pandemic period, said Kaur. It is available on YouTube and across all audio streaming platforms for download.
