MUMBAI — Sunny Singh has marked a bond for himself in the hearts of the audience. And when it comes to talking about the bond that he shares with his friend and co-star Kartik Aaryan and what makes it stronger, Singh has some things to share.
The two were previously seen on-screen in the “Pyaar Ka Punch-Nama” films and “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety,” and Singh says, “Our friendship and bonding is exactly like that between school friends. You move ahead in life making new friends, but that school friendship remains very special. Both of us began our career together because of Luv Ranjan-sir, and the bond has got stronger.”
The actor added, “I know Kartik very well. We have started together and whatever may come and go, we are and will be strongly rooted. It can never change.” The actor recently made a guest appearance in friend Aaryan’s “Pati Patni Aur Woh.”
