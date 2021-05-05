Three years after exposing her then-husband Akarsh (Purab Kohli)’s betrayal, Dr. Meera (Rasika Dugal)’s life is finally back on track. But when he reappears, her world cracks in ways she never could have predicted.
After Season 1 of “Out of Love,” which I did not watch (it was released in 2019) but read about (it generally had fab reviews and was directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Aijaz Khan), this second season clearly furthers the ‘everything is fair in hate’ maxim of the male protagonist in particular.
The emotional quotient of infidelity and betrayal is sidelined clearly for thrills and revenge, which under the circumstances, is not morally right—but never mind, this is fiction, right? But the psychological warfare of sorts and manipulations do seem a bit too heavy for a story that is basically about a couple and their son. Akarsh seems to come across as a classic villain with manipulation being like second nature to him.
Meera has left Akarsh with a tarnished reputation, a failed business, and a broken relationship with his son (Kabir Kachroo) three years before. Now, Akarsh returns to Coonoor and re-enters Meera’s life with the sole purpose of hurting her and seeking revenge. Meera soon retaliates. But will all this revenge be worth it and will it also bring in collateral damage?
Now comes the main crunch: having watched two episodes of this season, I expected a culmination to my question at the end. But guess what? In a crazy development, the remaining episodes will be launched weekly, just like in a TV serial.
Much of my interest fizzled out when at the end of episode 2, I realized that episode 3 was far away. And the two episodes were too melodramatic, led by this sequence wherein Meera puts her wedding ring into acid to see it being destroyed, or her son turning against her overnight (Why? Not explained!).
Rasika Dugal, I must say, is first rate, and Purab Kohli tries his best to match her effortless excellence. The supporting cast is decent.
And yet, this season of “Out Of Love” saw me too falling out of love with it, and I do not know if it would have been better or worse if I had watched Season 1 with all its plus points as read about: would I have then waited to write this review for the remaining three episodes or been even less interested?
As of now, I doubt if I will even watch them.
Rating: **
Produced by: Sameer Gogate
Directed by: Oni Sen
Written by: Preeti Mamgain, Rajesh Chadha & Eisha Chopra
Music: Sameer Phatarphekar
Starring: Purab Kohli, Rasika Dugal, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sanghmitra Hitaishi, Harsh Chhaya, Ekavali Khanna, Suhaas Ahuja, Kabir & others
