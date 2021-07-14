MUMBAI — 19 cities, six days and a storm (‘Toofaan’) — from unique billboards to virtual interactions with fans and local heroes, Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur and director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra have taken the world by toofaan in a first-of-its-kind virtual and on-ground activation.
Presented by Amazon Prime Video in association with Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures, “Toofaan” is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akthar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film stars Akhtar, Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Shah and Hussain Dalal in pivotal roles.
Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream the film exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting July 16. “Toofaan” will be the first film to simultaneously premiere in Hindi and English.
The team of “Toofaan” is all set to amp up the ante with a unique global takeover. With a first-of-its-kind multi-city tour for any Indian movie, the cast and crew of the movie virtually visited and interacted with the media, fans and local heroes from each of the cities in celebration of the spirit of “Toofaan.” The cities included Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Indore, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Nagpur and Pune, and overseas, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, London and New York.
These local champions included Manna Patel, an Indian backstroke swimmer from Ahmedabad who is set to represent the country at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in the 100m backstroke; Arshi Khanam, a pugilist from Jodhpur who is India’s top-ranked boxer; Kolkata’s professional boxer and coach Asad Asif Khan; Gaganpreet Sharma, a professional boxer from Chandigarh; boxer Manju Bamboriya from Ujjain; V. Devarajan from Tamil Nadu, an Olympian who won the bronze medal in the 1994 World Boxing Championship in Bangkok; and Sharath Gaikwad, a Paralympic swimmer from Bengaluru who broke the unbeatable 28-year record at Incheon Asian.
Along with the team visiting the city virtually, the “Toofan” storm hit multiple cities through several innovative out-of-home billboards. This included innovative hoardings of Akhtar placed across prominent locations in Mumbai, Noida, Lucknow, Kolkata, Pune and Ahmedabad. A digital billboard that literally packs a punch, unveiling the release date, is also set up at Times Square in New York.
Exhilarated ahead of the world premiere, actor-cum-co-producer Akhtar said, “This is an extremely special film for us, one that will touch people’s hearts. There’s something in it for everyone and we hope that people across the globe will connect with the message of the film. I can’t wait for you all to watch it.”
