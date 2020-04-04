MUMBAI — OTT platforms have witnessed a six to 20 percent boost in viewership due to the lockdown.
An over-the-top platform is a streaming media service directly to viewers via Internet. It bypasses cable, broadcast and satellite television platforms, the companies that normally control or distribute such content. Exampls of OTT platforms are Amazon, Netflix and India’s homespun ALTBalaji, ZEE5 and Voot.
The term is most synonymous with subscription-based video-on-demand services that offer access to film and television content as well as original content (movies, series and short films). Over-the-top services are accessed via websites on personal computers, as well as through Apps on mobile devices (such as smartphones and tablets), digital media players or televisions with integrated Smart TV platforms.
With both movie and television channels into showing already released films and shows, some streaming platforms are considering advancing the release of their many original series.
Manisha Koirala’s Netflix film “Maska” dropped last Friday. Director Neeraj Udhwani told Mid-Day, “I delivered the film to them in the first week of January. As a rule, they ask for the material in advance because it then goes for an entire round of subtitling across the countries in which it is releasing.”
A show that has done well on Netflix is the crime drama “She” featuring Aaditi Pohankar as a cop who pretends to be a prostitute to break a drug racket. The season premiered Mar. 20 and has seven episodes. There is a clear opening left for Season 2.
At Amazon Prime, the second season of “Four More Shots Please” is set to be launched with a lot of promotion.
Voot Select head Ferzad Palia told the publication that new shows have received a positive response and the growth in their subscriber base could be attributed to it. “Our new content like “Asur” and “Marzi” have been liked. So, the growth could be attributed to the new content as well as the current situation. We have three Hindi originals and five regional shows ready for release.”
ZEE5, which has seen a six percent rise in viewership , has ALTBalaji’s “BaarishSeason 2” and “Who’s Your Daddy” lined up for April.
HotStar has had a winner in the 8-episode “Special Ops,” the espionage thriller directed by Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair, though their publicity began a little late. However, the word-of-mouth on the show has been very strong. The show has received huge acclaim from the audience.
