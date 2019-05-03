MUMBAI—Oxfordcaps, Asia’s and India’s first branded and tech-enabled student accommodation provider, has associated with Dharma Productions’ “Student of the Year 2.”
“Entertainment and especially Hindi cinema is a key content consumption trend among GenZ. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and with the star power of Tiger Shroff with Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, “Student of the Year 2” presents a perfect opportunity for Oxfordcaps Student Residences to associate with the movie,” said Priyanka Gera, COO, Oxfordcaps.
She added, “We are a preferred brand among the student community and our association with this story of friendship, fun, love, and energy will further strengthen the likability for the brand and increase awareness among students, parents, and universities for a new way of student living. The chance to meet the stars is once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the students, and in the last few days of the launch of this campaign, our phone lines have been abuzz.”
Said Siddharth Kadam, marketing head, Dharma Productions, “Our film fits perfectly with Oxfordcaps, as both the brands exemplify the journey of a student’s life. Even the characters in the movie are presented as students who match the Oxfordcaps’ way of life. This association relates to Gen Z, who are young, restless and want to stand out.”
Co-founded by Annu Talreja, CEO, and Priyanka Gera, COO, the company provides a custom-designed and standardized student housing product with a full-stack model of services and amenities. The projects and services are standardized within the Oxfordcaps brand services guidelines, providing a transparent, hassle-free and safe alternative to a market dominated largely by the unorganized hostel and PG (Paying-Guest) segment till date.
Talreja said, “‘Student of the Year 2’ is one of the most awaited movies of the year among Gen Z students. With our expansion in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Dehradun, Pune, Indore, Bengaluru, Greater NOIDA, Ahmedabad and Jaipur, this association will further help us gain more affinity among the student community as well as position us as a preferred ally among our business partners.”
The company operates via three sub-brands and caters to students across price segments including Oxfordcaps Premium Residences, Oxfordcaps Student Residences and Oxfordcaps Dorms for the budget segment. It offers fully-fitted out, and custom-designed residences with a full-stack service model including Wi-Fi, laundry, nutritious meals, professional housekeeping and an array of events and activities focused on career development and lifestyle for its students. Oxfordcaps works directly with universities and colleges to build a tailored experience for the student community, both via on-campus and off-campus housing. Security provisions and transport facilities are also provided.
Oxfordcaps is an international standard student residences provider, creating a technology-enabled and community-driven living experience designed for GenZ students in India and Singapore.
