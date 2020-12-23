MUMBAI—Jaideep Ahlawat, Sushmita Sen, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jitendra Kumar, Amit Sadh, Neena Gupta, Tripti Dimri and many more stole the show at the first edition of “Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards” for excellence in web series.
Emerging as one of the fastest-growing industries, the Indian streaming industry has been a reckoning force in fostering innovation and creativity in the country. Celebrating the indelible mark of the streaming industry and lauding stellar performances, “Filmfare” hosted the inaugural edition of the awards Dec. 19 at the Hotel Taj Land’s End in Mumbai.
It was a starry night filled with glamour and brilliance as the Black Lady (the name for a Filmfare trophy) was bestowed on the finest OTT content creators, actors, and their creations. Setting new precedents, the awards extended the six-decade legacy of the Black Lady to the digital realm by celebrating and honoring the unique stories, imaginative narratives and the exemplary talent behind India’s emerging digital entertainment industry.
The gala event witnessed the most recognizable names from the Indian entertainment industry that included Pratik Gandhi, Nora Fatehi, Alaya F, Rajkummar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and many more raise the glam quotient on the red carpet. The event was hosted by comedians Varun Thakur and Danish Sait, who kept audiences entertained with rib-tickling humor.
Making a clean sweep, “Paatal Lok” won the most awards across categories in addition to bagging the Filmfare for Best Series. “Raat Akeli Hai” won the Best Movie (web original) award. The winners, including Jaideep Ahlawat (Best Actor in a Drama Series Male for “Paatal Lok”), Rahul Bose (Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original Film Male for “Bbulbul”) and Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Best Actor in a Web Original Film Male for “Raat Akeli Hai”) culminated the ceremony on an emotional note with their heart-warming acceptance speeches that reminisced their journey leading up to the grand night.
Popular actors Sushmita Sen (Best Actor in a Drama Series Female for “Aarya”) and Neena Gupta (Best Actor in A Supporting Role in a Comedy Series Female for “Panchayat”) lit up the night's extravaganza virtually by delivering endearing messages of love and acceptance.
The first edition of the ceremony also saw internet personalities such as Mithila Palkar, Dhruv Sehgal and Sumukhi Suresh make their Filmfare debut by winning Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Female) for “Little Things Season 3,” Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Critics) for “Little Things Season 3” and Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Critics) for “Pushpavali Season 2” respectively.
The award ceremony also lauded and celebrated talented artistes in the critics category with “The Family Man” bagging the Best Series (Critics), Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru who won Best Director (Critics) for the same series, Manoj Bajpayee who won the Best Actor in a Drama Series (Critics) and Priyamani winning the Best Actress in a Drama Series (Critics) for the same series.
The partners for this year included Title Partner, Flyx, and the event was co-powered by Tata Pravesh and Bosch Home Appliances, driven by Skoda, Associate Partner LIC and more partners including Sugarbox. The show will be aired Dec. 26 on Times Now and Romedy Now followed by a one-hour special premiere on Filmfare’s Facebook page.
Here is the full list of the winners:
Best Series: “Paatal Lok”
Best Director, Series: Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy / “Paatal Lok”
Best Actor, Series (Male) Comedy: Jitendra Kumar / “Panchayat”
Best Actor, Series (Male) Drama: Jaideep Ahlawat / “Paatal Lok”
Best Actor, Series (Female) Comedy: Mithila Palkar / “The Little Things Season 3”
Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama: Sushmita Sen / “Aarya”
Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male) Comedy: Raghuvir Yadav / “Panchayat”
Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male) Drama: Amit Sadh / “Breathe2 : Into the Shadows”
Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female) Comedy: Neena Gupta / “Panchayat”
Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female) Drama: Divya Dutta / “Special Ops”
Best Comedy (Series/Specials): “Panchayat”
Best unscripted (non-fiction) Original (Series): “Times of Music”
Best Film, Web Original: “Raat Akeli Hai”
Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male): Nawazuddin Siddiqui / “Raat Akeli Hai”
Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female): Tripti Dimiri / “Bulbbul”
Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female): Seema Pahwa / “Chintu Ka Birthday”
Best Series, Critics: “The Family Man”
Best Director, Critics: Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K / “The Family Man”
Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics Comedy: Dhruv Sehgal / “The Little Things Season 3”
Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics Drama: Manoj Bajpayee / “The Family Man”
Best Actor, Series (Female), Critics Comedy: Sumukhi Suresh / “Pushpavali”
Best Actor, Series (Female), Critics Drama: Priya Mani / “The Family Man”
Best Dialogues: Sumit Arora, Suman Kumar, Raj Nidimoru & Krishna DK / “The Family Man”
Best Screenplay: Sudeep Sharma / “Paatal Lok”
Best Cinematographer, Series: Sylvester Fonseca & Swapnil Sonawane / “Sacred Games Season 2”
Best Production Design (Series): Rajneesh Hedao / “The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye”
Best Editor, Series: Praveen Kahikuloth / “Special Ops”
Best Costume, Series: Ayesha Khanna / “The Forgotten Army: Aazadi Ke Liye”
Best Background Music, Series: Aaloknanda Dasgupta / “Sacred Games Season 2”
Best Original Soundtrack, Series: Advait Nemlekar / “Special Ops”
Best Actor in a Web Original Film (Female): Tripti Dimri / “Bbulbul”
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original Film (Male) Rahul Bose / Bbulbul”
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original Film (Female)
Seema Pahwa / “Chintu Ka Birthday”
Best Original Story (Series): Sudip Sharma, Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta and Gunjit Chopra / “Paatal Lok”
