CHENNAI — Tamil movie comedian and Padma Shri recipient Vivekh passed away April 17 at a private hospital here. He was 59.
He was admitted to SIMS Hospital a day earlier after showing signs of acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock.
Vivekh, who was in critical condition, was put on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support, the hospital said.
Vivekh was brought to the emergency ward of the hospital in an unconscious state at about 11 a.m. April 16 by his family members. He was resuscitated in the emergency room by specialists and later underwent an emergency coronary angiogram followed by an angioplasty.
According to doctors, Vivekh had complained to his family members about chest pain.
Condoling his death, Telangana Governor and Lt.Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan said Vivekh through his comedy dialogues had spread good social messages and earned the sobriquet "Chinna Kalaivanar" or Little Kalaivanar (Late Tamil movie comedian N.S. Krishnan had the sobriquet Kalaivanar) and was also an environmentalist in planting lakhs of tree saplings.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami in his condolence message said that it was shocking to hear about the Vivekh's death.
With his incomparable service the passing away of Vivekh is a big loss for the movie and the social service sectors, Palaniswami said.
DMK President M.K. Stalin said that Vivekh by his distinctive style offered comedy and social messages.
PMK Founder S. Ramadoss said that Vivekh's death was difficult to believe. He was socially and environmentally conscious and was instrumental in planting lakhs of tree saplings.
Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) leader M.H. Jawahirullah in his condolence message said that Vivekh had sowed good thoughts and constructive actions in people's minds.
In a tweet Rajinikant said that he was greatly pained at close friend Vivekh's death. He will not forget each and every day during the shooting of the movie Sivaji.
Several movie actors and fans are paying homage to the mortal remains of Vivekh at his residence here.
Vivekh born as Vivekanandan first joined the Tamil Nadu government service and later switched over to the movie world.
He made his debut in 1987 in the movie "Manathil Urudhi Vendum" directed by the late K. Balachander.
Soon he was in great demand and has acted with top heroes like Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith, Surya and others. He has acted in over 200 movies.
Vivekh was awarded the Padma Shri in 2009 and the Kalaivanar award from the Tamil Nadu government.
Vivekh an admirer of late President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, under the Green Kalam project was instrumental in planting lakhs of tree saplings and also for mass campaigns for tree planting and environment protection.
Meanwhile the Tamil Nadu government has decided to accord full police honours during Vivekh's final rites in recognition of his contributions to arts and the society.
Superstar Rajinikanth, who worked with Vivekh in films such as "Sivaji: The Boss" and "Manathil Urudhi Vendum", tweeted: "Jr Kalaivanar, social activist, and my close friend, Vivek. His demise has caused me a lot of pain. I can never forget the time I shared with him during the making of Sivaji. My deep condolences to his family. Let his soul rest in peace."
Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan shared a picture of himself with Vivekh and wrote in Tamil. His caption translates to: "An actor's duty does not end with acting, and it extends to giving back to the community that elevated him. My friend Vivekh lived up to this with his social service. As someone who lived up to Kalam's dream by adding greenery to the planet, his passing has left Tamil Nadu bereft."
Malayalam actor Mohanlal expressed "heartfelt condolences.”
"Rang De Basanti" actor Siddharth tweeted: "Bye Sir. Even in death you were too ahead of your time. We will all miss you terribly. There will be laughter and food for thought in the heavens tonight. #VIVEKH"
Actor R. Madhavan tweeted: "RIP @Actor_Vivek sir.Heart broken and stunned that you would embark on your heavenly journey so suddenly and early.The world is deprived of a truly good man who genuinely cared for everyone and everything in it. I will so miss your laughter, wisdom and care. The heavens are lucky."
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan tweeted condolences: "Huge admirer of his work and sheer genius. We've lost a legend today. My condolences to Vivek sir's family, friends and fans. #RIPVivekSir".
Singer Chinmayi Sripada, and actors Shruti Haasan and Rakul Preet Singh were among others who mourned the loss.
