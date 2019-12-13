MUMBAI — World Book of Records officials from London and Mumbai’s stars came together to congratulate legendary thespian Dilip Kumar on his 97th birthday that fell Dec.11.
Spearheaded by Santosh Shukla, Supreme Court advocate and World Book of Records official, with Usman Khan, adjudicator, World Book of Records and a music director, the organization honored the living legend for his matchless contribution to Indian cinema and for promoting social causes.
The Certificate of Honor was presented to his family members, including his brother Aslam Khan, sisters Mrs.Saeeda Khan, Farida Khan and Saira Banu (Kumar’s wife).
World Book of Records is one of the leading organizations in international certification of world records. It works from Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia and is a global network. It recognizes potential of talent and capabilities in world records through international certification. It also honors personalities and lists places of outstanding contribution for humanity and universal peace.
Manoj Kumar, Prem Chopra, Chandrashekhar, Dharmendra, Biswajit, Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Dhawan, Shatrughan Sinha, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kamini Kaushal, Waheeda Rehman, Mala Sinha, Asha Parikh, Helen, Sharmila Tagore, Hema Malini, Leena Chandavarkar, Rekha, Raakhee, Lalit Pandit, Virendra Sharma (member of Parliament, England), Daler Mehndi (brand ambassador, World Book of Records, London) and Dr.Diwakar Sukul (chairman, World Book of Records, London) were either present on the occasion or sent their congratulations.
(0) comments
