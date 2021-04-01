MUMBAI — The teaser of actress Palak Tiwari's debut film "Rosie: The Saffron Chapter" released April 1, giving a sneak peak into the horror flick. The film is directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra.
The teaser says: "If you love someone, set them free. The universe will conspire to bring them back from the dead."
Palak, who is the daughter of TV star Shweta Tiwari, says: " ‘Rosie: The Saffron Chapter’ is a very special film for me. It required me to do a lot of research to slip under the skin of my character. But I had a great support system in the form of Vishal sir and Prernaa (Arora) ma'am. I am really pumped to kickstart the last schedule of the film. Time flew by real quick! The teaser of the film that released today gives a sneak peek into the world of Rosie and I cannot wait to see how the audience reacts to it."
The film's first schedule started in December 2020 and the production will now move towards the final leg of shooting.
Prernaa Arora, who presents the film, says: "We started shooting for “Rosie: The Saffron Chapter in December.” It was tough shooting amid the new normal but everything has been smooth. We had a team of young and ambitious people who put their best foot forward to turn our dream into reality. Now, we cannot wait to start the final schedule of the film. We hope that our teaser meets with ample love and support from everyone."
The horror-thriller is based on the real-life story of the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie from Gurugram, who was an employee at a BPO company. After hosting a nationwide hunt to zero down on a new talent to play the titular character, the makers roped in Palak.
The film co-stars Vivek Oberoi.
