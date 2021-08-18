MUMBAI — Actress Pallak Lalwani will make her Hindi debut opposite Aditya Rawal (Paresh Rawal’s son) and Zahaan Kapoor (Shashi Kapoor’s grandson) in Hansal Mehta’s “Faraaz.”
Lalwani, who has worked primarily in South Indian films so far, made her acting debut with the Telugu film “Abbayitho Ammayi” with Naga Shourya and her Tamil debut in “Kuppathu Raja,” and is a well-known face in the South. “Faraaz” is a joint production by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks and T-Series along with Mahana Films’ Sahil Saigal, Sakshi Bhatt and Mazahir Mandasaurwala.
The action thriller is based on the Holey Artisan cafe attack that shook Bangladesh in July 2016.
Says Lalwani: “I have been auditioning for a while with MCC (Mukesh Chhabra Casting). I was actually traveling when I got a call for this project and I had to shoot my audition clip outdoors with my friends, who gave me cues and helped me record a self-test. Within a week’s time I got a call and was locked in for the part.”
Talking about her experience of working with Hansal Mehta, she said, “It was amazing working with Hansal-sir, and I’m grateful to have commenced my journey in this industry with him. I absolutely loved being on sets, it felt like home. Hansal-sir gave us all a bit of freedom to explore our characters in our own unique manner. Before we were on sets, we had grueling workshops and sessions that went on for months. Working on the project has been an amazing and fruitful learning experience for me and I sincerely hope I’m a part of many other projects with him in the future.”
Lalwani’s forthcoming films down South are “Sinam” with Arun Vijay and “Partner” with Aadhi Pinisetty and Hansika Motwani, which will be released this year. She is currently training in belly dancing and Kathak.
