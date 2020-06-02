MUMBAI — It is the first time that SPIC MACAY is doing a convention online. This time, Pallavi Joshi and Shyam Benegal will be coming together for SPIC MACAY’s Anubhav to guide the aspiring youth of the nation. Joshi is reuniting with Benegal, who had directed her 33 years ago in “Susman.”
Joshi is doing something like this for the first time, and when asked about it, she said, “It is an extreme pleasure to do the workshop at SPIC MACAY Anubhav. More so when it is for the young students out there and the fact that I will be able to contribute something in their learning feels awesome. I am looking eagerly forward to it.”
According to her, this lockdown is the best opportunity for students to enroll in workshops, join a course, or do something that will add to their portfolios in the future. The convention by SPIC MACAY will be held on YouTube. It will include several workshops in music, dance and crafts followed by interactions with directors and actors and talks with eminent personalities and artistes.
More than 100 artistes are participating in Anubhav like Shabana Azmi, Teejan Bai, Warsi Brothers, Karan Singh and Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar. Nearly 15,000 students have participated in Anubhav, streaming on YouTube free of cost, and the convention will begin this week.
SPIC MACAY is known for organizing annual and international conventions for reputed educational institutions across the globe. This time, it has decided to stream a week-long program for children.
