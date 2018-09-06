Album: “Paltan” (Zee Music Company)
Music: Anu Malik
Lyrics: Javed Akhtar
The title song is a major downer, as Anu Malik seems to be in a mood to create a confused melody with rather tacky orchestration (in overall sound). Divya Kumar, Irfan, Adarsh and Khuda Baksh infuse little life into this average song, and even lyrics-wise there is little to write home about in this over-long song.
“Raat Kitni Daastanein” (Sonu Nigam) is a haunting number with a complex orchestration and nice riffs. The lyrics are alright, showing a soldier engulfed in memories – a typical formula for war movies. Here and there, the music harks back to past songs, which is a Malik trademark in most J.P. Dutta soundtracks. The song is again overlong.
Sonu also sings “Main Zinda Hoon,” which again sounds like so many past songs sung by Mohammed Rafi under various composers. The crests and troughs all remind us of old classics, but the rendition is gimmicky rather than soulful. This time, Javed Akhtar’s lyrics mix melodrama (“Sau crore insaanon ke man mein main zinda hoon”) with substance (“Meri maa se tum yeh kehna/Bachpan mein mujhse toone kaha tha/Dharti maa bhi maa hoti hai”).
This album could have been a scorcher, but emerges as a just okay soundtrack that does not leave any impact, not even for the short term.
Rating: 2.5/5
