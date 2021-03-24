MUMBAI—Actress Pamela Singh Bhutoria began her acting career in 2011 with the popular Bengali film “Paglu.” Subsequently, this young actress went on to do prominent roles in Bengali and Hindi films, including the 2012 Vidya Balan starrer “Kahaani.”
Keeping the momentum alive, Bhutoria is now marking her Hindi television debut as PSI Meera Basu in Star Plus’ recently-launched show “Rudrakaal.” After working under the likes of Amitabh Bachchan and Vidya Balan, Pamela continues to strive to keep her passion alive. To fit into the skin of her character, Pamela has been putting in a lot of effort and hard work for her debut TV show.
“Working with Amitabh-sir and Vidya ma’am has truly been a privilege. When you have the presence of such consummate master performers, you get to learn so much.”
She adds, “Interestingly I’m playing the character of Meera Basu, who is a Bengali girl. Since I am half-Bengali, it was easy for me to mould myself into her character. Also, this is my first Hindi TV show and I’m pretty excited. Since there are a lot of action sequences required for the role, doing physical movements has become a must for me.”
Produced by Dashami Productions, the new crime investigative thriller drama Series features Bhanu Uday Goswami (DCP Ranjan Chittoda), Dipannita Sharma (Gayatri Chittoda - DCP’s wife), and also Rudhraksh Jaiswal (Anshuman Chittoda – DCP Ranjan) in lead roles.
