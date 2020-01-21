MUMBAI — Despite their achievements and global recognition, the future of sports stars like Serena Williams, Sania Mirza or Mary Kom is questioned the moment they become mothers. But to their credit, they have fought such psychological pressure and have come back to claim their place under the sun.
In its own way, according to director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, “Panga” is a tribute to every such woman who has dared to dream and every such mother, who is pushing for a second chance. Kangana Ranaut plays the protagonist.
After watching this film, Tiwari wants every woman to awaken the raider inside her, step over every limit and take the ultimate ‘Panga’ to follow her dream. The sports drama also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta among others.
Produced by Fox Star Studios, “Panga” releases on Jan. 24.
