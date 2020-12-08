MUMBAI—Last year, Pankaj Tripathi stole the show with his quirky and memorable portrayal of lawyer Madhav Mishra in “Criminal Justice,” wherein he won a difficult case on his wit and determination. It seems Madhav Mishra is now on the lookout for a new case and made a public appeal on his social media handles as well, also revealing his look for the show—watch the video, also posted on Instagram.
Tripathi has once again effortlessly slipped into the skin of his character as he shows off his comical side. He said, “It feels great to come back as one of my favorite characters, Madhav Mishra. I won’t reveal too much information right now, so stay tuned for more.”
While all other details are being tightly guarded, the next chapter in the franchise is titled “Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors” and Mishra is in for a huge surprise with his next big case.
The scene-stealing actor in cinema and web has recently stolen the show with his villainous act in “Ludo” and is also remembered for many other memorable essays, including that of the loving father in “Bareilly Ki Barfi.”
