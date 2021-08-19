MUMBAI — The quintessential voice of the masses, Pankaj Tripathi, has given life to iconic characters on screen. Known for his versatile and effortless performances across various platforms, he has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. He is at the forefront of content-driven cinema in India, which is realistic, differentiated and compelling.
The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has always celebrated diversity through cinema, and it comes as no surprise that, this year, they have honored Pankaj Tripathi with the Diversity in Cinema award. This award is for artistes who have left an indelible mark in the industry through their different roles, across all formats, portraying incredible versatility with their varied performances.
Trpathi keeps his characters and performances real and modest, and it is this quality that makes him a performer extraordinaire. He has made his presence reverberated in films as well as web series. He has also been nominated for the Best Performance (Male) in the film category for “Ludo” and for the Best Performance (Male) in Web series for “Mirzapur Season 2.” His short film “Laali” has also made it to the festival this year.
Speaking about the award, Tripathi says, “My intent is to perform to the best of my capabilities, and I am so grateful that my performances are appreciated by the audience. I am truly honored and equally humbled to receive this award and it makes me very happy that such a prestigious film festival has recognized my work.”
The festival’s director Mitu Bhowmick Lange adds, “We at IFFM are elated to present one of our highest awards to the prolific actor, Pankaj Tripathi. With his acting prowess and unsurpassed talent, he makes every character riveting. IFFM has always stood for diversity through cinema and Pankaj Tripathi is an embodiment of the same. He plays diverse roles with such finesse, making him perfect for this award.”
The Diversity in Cinema award will be presented by Anurag Kashyap. He had directed one of the most important films of Tripathi’s career: “Gangs of Wasseypur.” Anurag will be presenting the award in the presence of the Victorian Governor, who will be the host of the evening.
