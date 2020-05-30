MUMBAI — ZEE5’s bilingual series “Kaali 2” is a crime thriller which revolves around a helpless mother struggling hard to save her son who has only a few hours’ oxygen left in his cylinder. She is caught in an interrogation and is in police custody. Though she manages to escape, she faces numerous difficulties before she can help her son.
On the other hand, a dangerous criminal escapes from the prison. A drug consignment reaches the city. Caught in a gang war and baffled by betrayals and innocent deaths, the mother now turns to a fierce woman who changes her way to learn the skills of survival.
“I have the utmost respect for every woman in the country who is trying to fight for their truth,” says Paoli Dam, who plays Kaali. “I believe Kaali is a symbol of hope and power. My character is compassionate and perseverant to fight against the odds to save her son.”
“A mother’s love is second to none, and Kaali gets her strength from it. I am inspired by my mother every day, she is the strongest person in my life, she is my Kaali, the strength of my life. I urge every woman in the country to join Kaali in her fight of truth and let’s unleash the Kaali within ourselves.”
Rahul Banerjee, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Vidya Malvade will be seen in other important roles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.