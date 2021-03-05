MUMBAI — Singer Papon has dropped a new number titled "Main aaj bhi wahin,” and he says the song gave him scope to experiment with the electronic genre, a stream of music he is particularly fond of. He has a chance to multi-task on the song, too.
Besides singing the number, the lyrics, composition, guitars, mixing, video concept, camera work, and audio and video editing of the song are also by Papon.
What made the song a challenge for him is that it was shot with Instagram filters and was created during lockdown.
"I am very fond of the electronic genre and with 'Main aaj bhi wahin,’ I got the opportunity to experiment with it. It is a very different song from my earlier compositions. I had complete creative control and that was very satisfying for me as an artist. I am waiting to know how listeners respond to the experiment," said Papon.
