MUMBAI — ZEE5 has announced its next original film, written, directed and produced by national award-winning filmmaker, Prakash Jha. “Pareeksha - The Final Test” premieres Aug. 6.
Says Jha, “ “Pareeksha” is very close to my heart, because it deals with the education system. It’s an inspirational story of a father who has dreams for his bright son and is willing to go to any length to give him a good education. I think the film will resonate with the audience and I can’t wait to see how they respond to the teaser.”
The teaser starts with Adil Hussain as Bucchi, a happy-go-lucky rickshaw-puller, taking a bunch of kids to school. The narrative revolves around Bucchi’s biggest dream—to provide decent education to his son. In the humdrum of their daily life, he is seen taking every chance to accomplish that dream. But will his urge take him on a dangerous path and shatter all that he holds dear?
Starring Priyanka Bose, Sanjay Suri and child actor Shubham Jha, the film had its India premiere at the 50th International Film Festival of India in the Indian Panorama section. Inspired by real events, “Pareeksha – The Final Test” makes a sharp comment on our education system. Good quality education has become the monopoly of the rich and remains inaccessible to the masses, further dividing our society. Resonating from the real experience of an IPS officer, Shri Abhayanand, who is the former DGP of Bihar, this story gives a glimpse of hope for the poor who deserve similar opportunities.
