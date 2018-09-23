MUMBAI— Neil Nitin Mukesh and wife Rukmini became the parents of a baby girl on Sept. 20.
Parents-to-be Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are working together for the first time for Dhupia’s audio podcast show “#NoFilterNeha Season 3” – the actress, who is past his first trimester of pregnancy, hid the news from the industry as she may not have got work!
Lisa Ray has welcomed her twin daughters born through surrogacy in Georgia, and has named them Sufi – the mystic, and Soleil, the French word for ‘sun.’
A low-key ceremony unveiled the plaque for Pran Chowk in Bandra, named after Hindi cinema’s best-known villain and character actor Pran, who passed away in 2013.
Raveena Tandon’s charity foundation got Rs. 11.80 crore from rapper Badshah via Salman Khan’s show “Dus ka Dum.”
Humbled by veteran Sharmila Tagore terming her a “game-changer,” Alia Bhatt says that this praise only motivates her to do even better.
Pooja Hegde has been living out of a suitcase for the last few months, thanks to a choc-o-bloc schedule simultaneously shooting for “Aravinda Sametha” with Junior NTR, “Maharshi” with Mahesh Babu and a multilingual film with Prabhas apart from “Housefull 4.”
Mahesh Bhatt celebrated his 70th birthday, and his team led by actors Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Mitra celebrated with “jalebis” as their new film is called “Jalebi.”
Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani recently visited her Gurugram, Gujarat, home after 35 years and, though it has been converted into a shop, caught up with neighbors—all this also for old associate Ekta Kapoor and her series, “Home.”
Parineeti Chopra will costar with Rajkummar Rao in Anurag Basu’s next film, which according to Rao is tentatively titled “Imli.”
Minissha Lamba, who did a few films like Ranbir Kapoor’s first success “Bachna Ae Haseeno,” is not only making her TV debut as a strict and glamorous boss in “Internet Wala Love” but also in theater with her solo play “Mirror Mirror,” enacting 13 characters.
Ali Fazal is the brand ambassador to Smile Train, which does free-of-cost cleft- lips surgeries for children.
Richa Chadha will be a part of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s family entertainer “Panga,” a sports drama starring Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, and Neena Gupta.
Tara Sutaria of “Student Of The Year 2” had to opt out of her second film, the “Arjun Reddy” Hindi remake featuring Arjun Kapoor because the delay in her debut film made the dates clash.
Early this month, President Ram Nath Kovind, who was on a state visit to Bulgaria, and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, together visited the sets of “Brahmastra” directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
20 crore have been sanctioned to director Kangana Ranaut to officially reshoot “Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi” by the producers.
Irrfan Khan is keen to return to work with a Shoojit Sircar directorial on the life of freedom fighter Udham Singh.
Tanushree Dutta is back after a long hiatus from cinema and having settled in the US for several years.
