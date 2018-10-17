MUMBAI—She is as warm and forthright as usual. In the decade-plus that I have known her, first as a PR team executive for Yash Raj Films and later as an actress, Parineeti Chopra has not shown an iota of change, except maybe for the better. When we caught up at the Novotel Hotel a couple of days before her film’s press screening (after two media meets were postponed!), she was as gregarious as ever.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: After you started working again, have there been any differences in your choice of work and roles?
A: Well, frankly, the roles I played in my first few films have been of girls of today, strong characters all. The same was the case with “Meri Pyaari Bindu.” They have created a particular perception of me as a specific kind of girl. I am actually a sensitive, emotional and vulnerable girl, as was first seen in “Golmaal Again” and again in “Namaste England.” But again, Jasmeet here is so selfish about her career dreams that she could hurt other people. And I would never do that because for me my people are the most important.
But having said that, this film is amazing, and Vipul-sir (director Vipul Amrutlal Shah) is the right person to handle it, as the world he has created is very similar to what he did in “Namastey London,” which I had loved. I am really happy this film came into my life, that too so soon after “Golmaal Again.” Because after “Golmaal Again” a commercial keeda (literally worm, but in this context – addiction) came alive.
Q: Why so?
A: The film gave me pan-India and small-town recognition. Small kids know and address me as Khushi, the character I played in it. I am like, “Hey! But what about my last nine films?” But no, they only know about me from “Golmaal Again! Incidentally, the opening day figures of that film beat the lifetime collections of so many of my movies! (Laughs)
Q: Still, after doing such films with Ajay Devgn and now Akshay Kumar in “Kesari,” does it bring a change in you?
A: Of course, it does. And I am very lucky that both of them are superstars who are among the most fun stars in the business.
Q: Your first solo lead was “Ishaqzaade” that is also Arjun Kapoor’s first film. How has your tuning with him changed, evolved and so on?
A: For me, everything about “Namaste England” was great, except for Arjun! (Laughs). On a serious note, it’s a long answer. Today, Arjun makes an effort to show people what he is feeling. We have been friends since then, but I still had to understand what he was thinking then. Thanks to this point, he always came across as grumpy and deadpan, but now he is making the effort, and I can see the change.
Otherwise, our bond is deeper now, and we can understand what we think with one message or look. We were getting to know each other then, and now we know each other! Yes, we are now more popular, and busier, though we were not known actors at all then.
Q: Before I ask you what change do you see in him as actor, something about how his grandmother called you openly as the ideal girl for him on a public platform.
A: Oh, Dadi ne to industry mein hungama machaa diya (Dadi created a sensation in the industry)! In “Ishaqzaade” she had already liked us as a screen pair, but this time she was like “Oh! She is THE one!” because I am a Punjabi and can speak Punjabi! And Arjun had to tell her, “Dadi, calm down!” Actually, a lot of people like us as a pair on screen and we even the hashtag #Arjunneeti.
Q: So, how’s he as an actor now?
A: He’s more evolved, aware of audience expectations, just like me. We are no longer approaching films casually, but seriously to deliver to the audience. For me, it is easier to do a love story with a friend like him, because I can freely go with the flow and hold his hand, kiss and hug if the sequence needs because we are physically so comfortable with each other.
Q: Any irritants about him?
A: Definitely! His nervous twitches, the way he keeps shaking his knees and moving his hands over his hair!
Q: We never met before “Golmaal Again.” How was it doing that film?
A: We had a party every day! Doing a comedy every day was so much fun, so was doing the final scene where I beat Neil Nitin Mukesh, which was shot over 10 days! We were 19 principal characters, and there was a bhandaar (treasury) of vanity vans on location.
Q: What else are you doing now besides “Kesari”?
A: I have Arjun again in “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar” and Sidharth Malhotra in “Jabariya Jodi.” My role in “Kesari” as Akshay-sir’s love interest is small but important.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.