MUMBAI—The ebullient Parineeti Chopra will soon be seen on Sony Entertainment Television’s “The Kapil Sharma Show.” Accompanying her will be Sidharth Malhotra, and together, they are promoting their new movie “Jabariya Jodi.” The duo had fun bantering with host Kapil Sharma, sharing fun stories of their shoot for the film. And Chopra revealed her admiration for Saif Ali Khan.
As per the concept of the movie, Sharma asked Chopra that if she ever gets a chance to find her Jabariya Jodi from the industry, who would she choose. The actress said, “If I get a chance, I would definitely kidnap Saif Ali Khan to make my Jabariya Jodi. I have always admired him. I have even mentioned the same to Kareena (Kapoor Khan), and she is very okay with the fact that I admire him!”
Later, she also mentioned that she is highly inspired from Shah Rukh Khan’s line in “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” in which he says, “Pyaar dosti hai.” She religiously follows the rule and makes everyone her best friend! Now, that’s the sweet Parineeti Chopra for you!
Sharma will also be seen taking fitness tips from Malhotra on getting rid of fat on the side of his belly. Malhotra replied, “I do it by not eating ice cream and maintaining a ‘See food’ diet where ‘See food’ means just seeing the junk food and not eating it!”
