MUMBAI—Actress Parineeti Chopra says it is difficult to find a true friend in Bollywood, and she is glad that she found one in actor Arjun Kapoor.
The actress opened up about her equation with Kapoor in an episode of Voot's "Feet Up with the Stars Season 2," read a statement.
"We have a love-hate relationship," she said when asked about her relationship with the actor.
"It is difficult to find a true friend in Bollywood, and he is definitely one," she added.
On her off-screen chemistry with him, Parineeti Chopra said: "I don't mind giving him my phone to take my picture, but all I find in the gallery is 50-plus selfies and all Arjun's."
After working with Arjun Kapoor in "Ishaqzaade" and "Namaste England," Parineeti Chopra shares a close bond with him. They will also be seen together in "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar."
Is she aware about Kapoor’s rumored wedding with Malaika Arora?
"I don't know if he is getting married," she said.
On the film front, Parineeti Chopra will be seen in the Hindi remake of the American film "The Girl On The Train," "Jabariya Jodi" and the Saina Nehwal biopic.
