MUMBAI—She’s oozing confidence and effervescence. Her voice is resonant – not for her the subdued tones of a nervous new actor. Yes, Radhika Madan is technically getting her first big-screen release, but her past oeuvre is significant if limited – the hit TV serial “Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi,” the show “Jhalak Dikkhlaa Jaa” and the acclaimed but as-yet-unreleased-in-India film “Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota.”
At the Kyta Productions office, it was a long wait as she and co-star Sanya Malhotra were traveling in weekday Mumbai traffic from a distant suburb to Juhu. She was ravenous and asked me if I mind if she eats as she speaks. Of course, she offered to share the health food, but the host office had already offered us the less healthy sevpuri 30 minutes earlier! So we got into our conversation straight away.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: You have just managed to reach here from Malad. How do you see this Mumbai hyperactivity for promotions that is not there with television or even for regional films? When South Indian actors do Hindi films, they too complain of the overkill.
A: Well, we signed up for it! As an actor, I sign up for attention! I guess the idea is that if you have invested in making a film, the maximum people should be reached. The South is different. No stars here, except maybe the topmost ones, command the fanatical worship that audiences have over there.
Q: So the clichéd one: Did you always want to be an actor?
A: No, yaar, I NEVER wanted to be one, I wanted to be a dancer! Someone saw me on Facebook, and I was approached. Ekta (Kapoor) saw one of my dance recitals, auditioned me and cast me in “Meri Aashiqui…” just when I was about to leave for New York for a dance workshop. Then came “Jhalak…”. Then my first film.
Q: How did you land up in “Patakha” then?
A: I was shooting for “Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota” in December, and my agency Casting Bay called me. I auditioned four scenes for Vishal (Bhardwaj)-sir, and they told me that something very interesting was being lined up, but I would have to wait for six months and would be called in June. That was quite irritating in a way!
After the second schedule for “Mard…” was over, I went to Goa to celebrate and on the second day itself, I got this call stating that Vishal-sir wanted to meet me the next day! I was told that he wanted to finalize the lead in two or three days. I was sent four more scenes for another audition.
So I took the first flight out, but you know how flight delays happen, so there I was, rehearsing the scenes by myself at Goa airport. When people saw this seemingly crazy girl talking to herself, they began taking videos, but I couldn’t be bothered! From the airport, I went straight to Vishal-sir’s office, and at the end, they told me that I was selected. I could not believe it!
Q: The film is a comedy about two warring sisters in a village. How much does the Delhi girl in you identify with Badhki, your character?
A: In some ways, I do identify, like I would practice WWE moves on my elder brother! I also made a list of things my brother had done for me. On the other hand, the tougher part was that I had five more brothers, though not real brothers, who lived close to me, and so I have always been the youngest and the most pampered. I had to slowly adapt to the maturity here.
Q: How was your relationship with your reel sister here?
A: Oh, I loved Sanya Malhotra in “Dangal” itself. I again fell in love with her the moment I met her. I loved doing workshops with her – actually that got us together, and I actually began to feel she was the younger one.
Q: Both your films are comedies.
A: Yes, but “Mard…” is a proper action comedy. I play Supreet, a Martial Arts exponent who is to the hero what Robin is to Bat-Man.
Q: How do you look at the immense competition today?
A: There is so much of work that everybody can go ahead! There are so many new stories, makers, directors, and actors. I am not in competition with anyone and adore Alia Bhatt and the others who have made it big. For me, the fact that I am doing a Hindi film is enough, and I have done two! One of them is with Vishal Bhardwaj, and the other is a shoestring budget film that we believed in that ended up in so many international festivals and is the first-ever Indian film to win in Toronto!
I was a nobody, someone, without a film connection, with just big dreams—of becoming a dancer, that too in Broadway, and of traveling round the world! And I am doing Hindi films, about which I have been crazy. What more can I ask for?
Q: What will you be doing now by way of roles and which mediums are you open to for new assignments?
A: I must only be excited enough to wake up and go to shoot! The medium, the role, whether it’s a lead or not – nothing is important! I have a dream wish-list of directors and co-stars, so many of them!
Q: When were you finally bitten by the bug for acting?
A: I think it was about 6 to 7 months into television that I finally began to feel this is where I am meant to be! I began to love acting, and I dug deep. I do believe that at least for me, destiny took me definitely to the right place. I feel the purest and the most honest when I face the camera. And I think the art zone is more or less the same, come acting, dance, music, painting or anything else, you tend to forget the world while at work.
Q: What kind of movies do you love to watch?
A: Earlier, it would be romances, like I am such a kattar (fanatical) fan of “DDLJ” I must have watched it 50 times! But now, we are making such good movies of all kinds!
Q: Who are your favorite dance icons?
A: I am the biggest fan of Mia Michaels. She is a dream choreographer, and I wanted to be someone like her. As for dancers, we have such great ones here like Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. If you go on Sanya’s Instagram, you will see how terrific even she is.
Q: So will you now follow your old dreams?
A: I hope to. As of now, I had no time as I came into this field! (Laughs)
