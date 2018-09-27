Music: Vishal Bhardwaj
Lyrics: Gulzar
What does one say about this composer-lyricist association that has done not less than 15 films but has barely churned out as many treasured memorable songs in over 20 years? Here too, the idea is to have fun at the expense of musical substance and lyrical depth. The media and other branding have been, after all, carefully cultivated to compensate for the total lack of pith.
Barring “Ek Tero Balma Ek Mero Balma” that is a well-written song about the negatives of the sister’s boyfriend vis-à-vis the virtues of one’s own, and which is rendered by Sunidhi Chauhan like a seasoned trouper and Rekha Bhardwaj in her usual mode, the rest of the songs do not linger at all.
Vishal himself may have sung “Patakha” like a breeze, complete with gimmicky fun and frolic, but there is really nothing to write about here, and the breeze is thus of the instantly passing variety! “Naina Banjaare” treads the usual Gulzar-ian imagery path, and tries to cash in on Arijit Singh’s popularity. Singh sings (!!) as always like his composer (Bhardwaj) would. However, apart from a modestly catchy hook, this one is just a damp squib.
And as for “Hello Hello” by Rekha Bhardwaj, if this is an item song, clearly there is a shortfall in both the sensuous or erotic quotient as well as in the lyrical graph in our item songs (“Aaja network ke bheetar kehke Hello Hello/Mere WhatsApp ke teetar haaye”). Sheesh! It’s indeed been a steep and needless downward climb for Malaika Arora Khan after “Chal Chhaiyyaan Chhaiyyaan” (“Dil Se…”), followed by “Munni Badnaam Hui” (“Dabangg”) and “Anarkali Disco Chali” et al. in the last two decades!
And speaking of the last song from Sajid-Wajid’s “Housefull 2,” methinks either casting Malaika here is because the tune of this song’s mukhda is slyly reworked as the last song “Gali Gali” (Sukhwinder Singh), or the other way round!
This music’s worse than a wet firecracker (“Patakha”) – there is not even a small spark in it! There is not even the rudiment of an effort to make it explosive!
Rating: 1.5/5
