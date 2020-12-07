MUMBAI — The 6 episode MX Original Series, “Pati Patni Aur Panga” is a comedy drama with Naveen Kasturia and Adah Sharma in the lead.
Small-time sub-broker Romanchak wanted his dull, run-of-the mill-life to be romantic, but little did he know that marrying Shivani Bhatnagar would change his life forever! Naveen Kasturia as Romanchak and Adah Sharma as Shivani are ready to leave the audiences in splits with the series that advocates you to be yourself, no matter what “they” say. The series will stream for free starting Dec. 11, exclusively on MX Player.
In any part of the world, there have always been certain stereotypes and judgments that have clouded society, especially when it comes to gender: Women can’t drive, men can’t wear pink, boys don’t cry, girls must cook— the list is endless. But what society still does not understand is what a woman (really) wants. Such is the case of this “Pati Patni aur Panga” as well.
Written and directed by Abir Sengupta, this comedy drama explores what happens when a simple hunt for an apartment ends up in marriage, only for Romanchak to find himself stuck in a situation when he discovers a life-altering secret about his wife, Shivani.
Talking about her role, Adah Sharma says, “I’m very fortunate to get a chance to play a role like this, a role no girl has played in India before for sure and I can’t wait for people to watch it. This series will not just make you laugh, it also throws light on stereotypes that exist in our society.”
Adding to this, Naveen Kasturia says, ““Pati Patni Aur Panga” is a lighthearted comedy, but with a social message as well, and that makes it a great story. Working with Adah has been so much fun and Abir has blended the story very well for the audiences to be entertained, understand and also beautifully bring out the underlying message. Working on this project, personally, has been a wonderful experience for me.”
