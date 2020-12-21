We do not know if the idea is to deliver entertainment alone or entertainment with a message. The premise, despite probably trivializing a serious issue, has a core of humor. Real estate broker Romanchak (Naveen Kathuria) rents out a room in his home to hot and friendly Shivani (Adah Sharma) who wants to work in a NGO and is from Indore. She is looking for accommodation, but single girls are not welcome in Mumbai’s residential societies as tenants.
Romanchak’s parents are thrilled because he has never shown any interest in romance or marriage and they are thrilled that the two actually, Er…Um…Aah!… “do it” within a couple of days. Shivani has no friends or family, so when the elders propose that both get married, she agrees.
One day, Romanchak discovers that she has thrown away the contraceptives he has given her and she tells him that she can never conceive anyway. Out comes the big truth and Romanchak is shattered: Shivani is a product of a sex-change surgery and was an effeminate man named Shiv just a few months back. Romanchak and his mother (Alka Amin) seek divorce and appoint a money-hungry lawyer (Hiten Tejwani), as Shivani is refusing to sign the divorce papers.
In the court, however, the scenario changes and social issues are raised: is a woman only a machine to produce children or as a sex object? When everything else is normal, why should a woman, who has already suffered humiliation all along as a man with a woman within him, now also suffer indignities? After all, Shiv chose to become Shivani through a sex-reassignment surgery to find happiness.
The series, though crisp at about six episodes of 30 minutes or so each, is confused about its mixed aims and muddles up the narrative. It gets into LGBTQ terrain, mixes up gender equality with that and concludes in a very unconvincing manner. Make no mistake: the end is feel-good, but the way the script reaches there is very facile: for example, the story of Romanchak’s mother’s friend is meant to be high on emotions but ends up as an absurd add-on.
Adah Sharma is her usual self and Naveen Kathuria has a permanent miserable expression that goes with the character. The series shows conventional regressive thoughts being expressed openly (and overtly) and has thus also landed in a legal tangle. The supporting cast is okay, but we liked the actor who plays Romanchak’s dad, who tries to infuse a sense of fair play into his wife and son. The actor playing the judge is also likeable.
The series could have better conceived and executed—it lacks the intensity of a social drama told in humorous style, and it also lacks in the entertainment quotient. Trying to be a mix, it ends up neither here nor there, and coming from Sharma, an actress who has sparkled in all her films (even the terrible ones!), (good) shorts and a web series (“Holiday”), it is a disappointment. The songs try to salvage things, but do not really pump up the appeal, with “Yaar Mere” scoring among the tracks.
Rating: ** (Just About)
Produced by: Jay Sahni, Sona Sahni & Anushree Mehta
Written & Directed by: Abir Sengupta
Music: Ranajoy Bhattacharjee & Kshitij Tarey
Starring: Adah Sharma, Naveen Kathuria, Hiten Tejwani, Alka Amin, Gurpreet Saini & others
