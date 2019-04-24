MUMBAI— VYRL Originals launches its new track “Nahi Karna Viah,” a foot-tapping number by singer-songwriter, music producer and cinematographer (!!) Pav Dharia.
Young people today often hear from their families and elders, “Settle Ho Ja (Settle down in marriage),” “Peak Age Hai,” “Kab Karoge Haath Peele (When will you get married)?” and so on, while in their minds, all they keep saying is “Nahi karna viah ( I don’t want to get married yet)!” The track is a fun and quirky reflection of this mindset of today’s generation, who form the critical mass of the music-streaming population.
Dharia plays the lead, a boy who is not willing to marry but is being persuaded by his parents to see prospects through modern and traditional ways. With Punjabi vibes and catchy beats, the Punjabi-Hindi track is bound to make audiences groove to it. The song is composed and written by Pav Dharia and Manav Sangha.
With the success of his last “Na Ja,” Dharia has already created a fan-base of music lovers, and it is now set to grow multi-fold. He said, “‘Nahi Karna Viah’ is a story based around the inner call of today’s youth being compelled to get married, while not actually wanting that! It’s based on multiple narratives I’ve experienced. My best friend Manav and I decided to make a fun track depicting the struggles that so many of our peers will be able to relate to while keeping the mood light and a creating a catchy tune and hook. I’m extremely excited to release this project with VYRL originals as my first-ever production aimed towards the mainstream Indian music industry.”
Sharing his thoughts, Vinit Thakkar, Senior Vice President of Universal Music Group India & South Asia commented “At VYRL, we craft a unique narrative around every track which connects the artist, his music and the fans. Pav Dharia multi-talented artist and Nahi Karna Viah has an instant, and inbuilt connect with youngsters at large. The catchy audio and the fun video sum up the pressures of today’s commitment-phobic youth in a light-hearted and relatable way. We are thrilled to collaborate with Pav who shares the same passion for story-telling to connect with his fans, and I am sure this upbeat track will be loved by Pav’s and VYRL’s fans across the globe.”
The track is now available on all music platforms. Watch the track's video here.
