MUMBAI — Singer Payal Dev's new song "Dil de diya,” from the film "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" released April 30. She says she always wanted to sing for superstar Salman Khan.
"When I got to know this song is for “Radhe,” I was over the moon to be part of such a brilliant album. I have said this many times that I am a huge fan of Salman Khan and (I am) anytime ready to work for him. I'm blessed that my childhood dream of singing for Salman Khan comes true.” “Post recording the song, Salman Khan heard the song and really liked my voice and versatility as earlier he had heard me sing a different zone song," she says.”
“The singer adds that the song, composed by Himesh Reshammiya, gives a feeling of nostalgia. "The song is such a vibe that it gives (a) nostalgic feeling every time I hear it," she says.
“On singing for Himesh once again, Payal said: "It's an honor to sing for Himesh Reshammiya and we have previously collaborated on movies like “Happy Hardy” and “Heer.” I'm personally a fan of his compositions which are unique and sure-shot hits."
