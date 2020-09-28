MUMBAI — Actress Payal Ghosh, who recently leveled sexual harassment charges against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, met Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale Sept. 28.
Athawale tweeted support to the actress after the meeting, asking Mumbai Police to immediately arrest Anurag Kashyap.
"According to Payal Ghosh's arguments, Mumbai Police should arrest Anurag Kashyap. Otherwise we will protest soon," tweeted the politician.
Touched by Athawale's gesture, Payal thanked him on the micro-blogging site. "Thank you @RamdasAthawale Sir for standing by me and supporting me," Payal tweeted along with pictures from the meeting at Athawale's office in Mumbai.
Last week, Payal filed an FIR against Anurag Kashyap at Versova Police Station in the city, accusing him of sexual misconduct in 2014.
In an interview with IANS, Payal claimed that Anurag Kashyap stripped off in front of her and tried to molest her. Kashyap has denied all allegations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.