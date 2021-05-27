MUMBAI – Actress Payal Ghosh has signed up for a new film titled, "New York To Haridwar," written and directed by Rajeev Chaudhari.
The film is about a journey, quite like Ghosh's debut feature, the Telugu film, "Prayanam."
"I love traveling, and life, as we all know, is a journey. I started with 'Prayanam, ' which means 'journey,' and which was kind of a travel film. After so many years I will be shooting for another film on travel and journey. I am super excited about this," Ghosh said.
She said that part of the film would be shot in New York and part of it in Haridwar.
Ghosh added: "We are preparing through zoom calls currently. Technology is such a savior during these times. I pray for everyone in our nation. Let's all follow the protocols and take the vaccination whenever the opportunity comes. It's a deadly pandemic but nothing beyond our spirit."
