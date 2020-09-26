MUMBAI — Penguin Random House India has announced the acquisition of award-winning actor Neena Gupta’s memoir, “Sach Kahun Toh.” This deeply intimate account of her extraordinary personal and professional journey will be published in the summer of 2021 under the Ebury Press imprint of the company.
This memoir will chronicle her childhood days in Delhi’s Karol Bagh, through her time at the National School of Drama, moving to Mumbai in the 1980s and dealing with struggles to find work. It will detail the milestones in her life, her unconventional pregnancy and single parenthood, and a successful second innings in cinema.
A candid, self-deprecating portrait of the person behind the persona, it will talk about her life’s many choices, battling stereotypes, then and now, and how she may not be as unconventional as people think her to be.
Commenting on her first book, Gupta says, ‘In the first half of 2020, when the country went into lockdown to battle the Covid-19 crisis, I found myself in Mukteshwar, a beautiful, scenic village in Uttarakhand. It was here that I realized I had nothing to do other than battle my own thoughts. I started to reflect and relive my life’s journey. Taking long, winding walks every day, appreciating the sounds of the birds and basking in the chill of the mountain air, I asked myself, ‘Why should I write a book? What do I have to say that could help and inspire someone?’”
She adds, “And I realized two things, which made me immensely hopeful. My life has been festered with so many incidents that have made me and also broken me, and I needed to free myself by getting them out. Reflecting about my life, my journey and the things I’ve had to overcome will make me feel better and lighter. Secondly, and more importantly, through the book I also want people to know that despite my flaws, my broken relationships and my circumstances in life, if I can get up, get going and look really good while doing so, so can you!”
Gurveen Chadha, senior commissioning editor, Penguin Random House India, says, “Neena Gupta is a treasure and I’ve been a huge fan of her work, her wit and repartee over the years. On social media, she drops truth bombs with perfect poise—whether it is her views on motherhood, the norms of ‘unladylike’ behavior, or of an out-of-work actor seeking roles! The best memoirs are as unsparingly honest as this and I’m so happy that Penguin will be publishing it.”
Milee Ashwarya, publisher, Ebury Publishing and Vintage Publishing, stated, “Neena Gupta is someone I deeply admire for her indomitable spirit, originality and immense talent. She has, during the course of her life and career, faced innumerable challenges with fortitude, and has overcome them with elan. Neena is an inspiration to women across generations, and I am delighted that she has chosen Penguin Random House India to share her incredible life story.”
Gupta is a twice-National Award-winning actor, filmmaker, producer and television personality. She started her career in Delhi’s booming theater scene in the 1980s but decided to switch to film and television after acting in the 1982 Academy award-winning “Gandhi.” She went on to star in several critically acclaimed television shows such as “Khandaan” and “Mirza Ghalib.”
She also worked extensively in arthouse and independent films such as “Mandi,” “Trikal” and “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron.” Neena has directed, produced and acted in several television shows, including “Saans,” “Siski” and “Son Pari.” Her most recent works include “Badhaai Ho” and “Panchayat.” She currently stars in Netflix’s “Masaba Masaba” with her daughter Masaba Gupta, wherein they play versions of themselves in a playful, fictional peek into their lives in fashion and film.
