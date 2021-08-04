MUMBAI — This Independence Day weekend, “Bhuj: The Pride of India” releases on Disney+ Hotstar Aug. 13. Inspired by the story of real heroes, the movie showcases the immense bravery shown by not just the armed forces, but also ordinary village women who helped win a war. Mounted on an epic scale, the movie stars Sharad Kelkar as army officer R.K. Nair.
Talking about his character, the actor said, “I think playing any character comes with its responsibilities. However, wearing a uniform or playing a character with historic significance further adds to the responsibility. We need to keep in mind the honor that uniform and that character carries and everything associated with it should be perfect.”
“While playing the role of R.K. Nair and wearing the uniform of an Army man added different adrenalin to my acting. I have tried my best to achieve the determination and the spirit of the character in the film. I am looking forward to seeing the audience’s reaction to my role!”
A Select Media Holdings LLP Production, presented by T-Series and Ajay Devgn Ffilms, “Bhuj: The Pride of India” has been written by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Raman Kumar, Ritesh Shah, and Pooja Bhavoria, and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. Ajay Devgn as Capt. Vijay Karnik, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi are in the cast.
