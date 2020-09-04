MUMBAI — Amazon Prime Video unveiled the poster for its comedy show “Wakaalat From Home” releasing Sep. 10. The trailer also has dropped Sept. 4. From the makers of “Bluffmaster!” (the 2005 film), this courtroom drama, albeit without a court, is directed by Rohan Sippy and written by Anuvab Pal.
“Wakaalat From Home” stars Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh, the “Permanent Roommates” couple, and Kubbra Sait in the lead along with Gopal Datt, Anuvab Pal, Rit Bahadur Bayalkoti, Dipesh Bhujal and Akarsh Khurana in other prominent roles.
“Wakaalat From Home” is the story of Sujin’s and Radhika’s divorce. It is not amicable with claims and counterclaims. The judge decides that this not being a critical case, it can be moved for court hearings to Zoom. Over 10 court sessions, while the lockdown ensues, their divorce case will be heard, while their lawyers have designs of their own.
Speaking on the new project, director Rohan Sippy said, “The concept and the story of “Wakaalat From Home” is new, yet very relatable and riveting. It is a fun twist to the work-from-home culture that we all have embraced because of the nationwide lockdown. With this show, we have presented one such WFH scenario where the court and legal proceedings of cases of lesser importance have moved online via zoom calls.”
He adds, “There are moments in the show that you relate to, as well as make you laugh out loud. It is a lighthearted take on the new normal to which we have to adapt. I am sure the audiences will enjoy watching the series on Amazon Prime Video as much as we enjoyed creating it in the middle of the lockdown!”
