Actress Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen is making his digital debut with “Peshawar,” a Web series based on the Peshawar Army School terror attack in Pakistan.
The Dec. 16, 2014 ghastly attack claimed the lives of 148 people, mostly school children.
The series, which released on Ullu App Dec. 16, also stars Ashmit Patel, Aadarsh Balakrishnan, Rakshanda Khan, Rushad Rana, Shishir Sharma and Amitriyaan.
Sen stars as Dev Raj, an army officer.
Sen told India Today that Dev Raj is a powerful character, who is fierce and strong.
“From being behind the camera on my sister’s movie sets to being in front of one, it has been quite an interesting journey for me,” Sen told the publication. “For a person like me, who has always dedicated his life to the family-run jewelry business, it was such a turn of events. I hope the audience will like our show and appreciate the hard work that has gone into its making. It’s a heart-wrenching story which is made and told with earnestness.”
Patel plays the role of Abu Shamil, the evil mastermind behind the attack. Patel told SpotbotE that he was convinced to take up the show because of the storyline, and the strength and complexity of his character.
“My character Abu Shamil masterminded the attacks and managed to brainwash the rest of his crew into perpetrating this heinous crime. Trying to understand the psyche of a character like this is not an easy task, as one really has to delve deep into the crevasses of their mind to understand what motivates them to be this way,” the publication quoted him as saying.
The series was shot in Dehradun, Mussoorie, Mumbai, and Pune’s Pavana Lake, among other locations.
“Shooting the film was really challenging as it was based on a sensitive topic, but the script was well written and I had wonderful actors who looked so convincing in their performances, and a very supportive crew that got the story to life,” said director Jehangir Irroni. “I am grateful to Vibhu Agarwal, CEO of Ullu App, for giving me this wonderful opportunity to direct this amazing series.”
Watch the trailer for “Peshawar” here:
