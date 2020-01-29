The team of Picture Paathshala hosted an event Jan. 28 to thank the Being Human Foundation and Book A Smile for contributing to their cause and supporting them.
"Beti,” a non-fiction short film on girl child education and "The Photograph" a film about children affected by war that was made by PPL, was screened at the Seattle International Film Festival and 47 other film festivals worldwide.
Some of the key celebrities who attended the event were Katrina Kaif, among others.
Picture Paathshala (PPL) is India’s largest producer of content made by children with 200 short films produced in five years that have been screened across 47 International Film Festivals. PPL is co-founded by the mentor-student duo of Shweta Parakh & Ayaan Agnihotri on a filmmaking road-trip across India.
The organization is an experiential learning module that combines Media Studies & community service for children as young as 6 to 16 years from rural and urban schools. It has reached out to Cherivali village Raigadh, Pinguli Village Sindhudurg, Raisar village in Bikaner, Dandi Village Navsari and Turtuk in Ladakh, and is preparing for their next workshops in Jaisalmer, Assam, Bengal and Kanyakumari.
In-order to self fund their projects PPL has also started various programs for international schools.
