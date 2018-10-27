MUMBAI—“Pihu” is a film about a two-year-old girl left alone in a flat. All she has for company is, presumably, her mother’s dead body. The trailer shows a sweet little girl, Pihu, waking up, playing with her balloon, switching on the TV to dance to her favorite songs and a chaotic home with toys and household items scattered all around.
We get to know that she is alone at home (we do see a woman lying on the bed, but she doesn’t wake up). The little girl tries to wake up her mother.
All alone, Pihu first gets locked inside the fridge, switches on the geyser and other electrical items. Pihu also tries to fix herself a meal, first using a microwave and then on a gas burner. Pihu trips, falls, skips and at one point, her doll falls from the balcony of her high-rise apartment. When the trailer ends, we see her climbing on the balcony’s railing to reach the doll below.
There are very few films that bring the entire film industry together to celebrate their uniqueness. This is one such film and has received raves from actors and filmmakers. The film was on the 2nd position on IMDB’s chart of most anticipated film of 2018 and was trending on Twitter and Google Search.
Directed by National Award-winning Vinod Kapri, it is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films. The film will release in cinemas Nov. 16, and this is what people from the industry had to say about it:
Amitabh Bachchan: A film with just one artist... a child!
Bhumi Pendekar: Am still recovering...was literally praying through the trailer... #PihuTrailer This little girl @RonnieScrewvala @roykapurfilms and team this made me so uncomfortable and scared that I can’t wait to watch the film
Manoj Bajpayee: पूरी फ़िल्म में सिर्फ एक दो साल की बच्ची और कुछ नहीं।मेरे लिए और भारतीय सिनेमा के लिए ये शायद एक ख़ास फ़िल्म है।
Abhishek Kapoor: Nothing can be more frightening for a parent, like #homealone for #halloween #PihuTrailer @RonnieScrewvala @roykapurfilms
Anubhav Sinha: What a trailer @vinodkapri Go Man!!! Watch it people... It will stir you guts up.
Adil Hussain: This trailer looks real and Dangerous @vinodkapri, I will anxiously wait for this film #PihuTrailer releases on 16th November
Madhur Bhandarkar: AWESOME is the word for #PihuTrailer @vinodkapri directorial “Pihu” is out and you cannot take your eyes off this gut:wrenching trailer. Congrats @roykapurfilms @RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies #SidharthRoyKapur
Nikhil Advani: What a gem of a film!!! @roykapurfilms @vinodkapri #PihuTrailerTomorrow #Pihu
Seeing the overwhelming positive reviews, director Vinod Kapri stated, “I am really happy with the responses that “Pihu”’s trailer is receiving. I cannot wait to share this film with the audiences.”
Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur shared, “Vinod has done a brilliant job with a 2 year-old girl and we knew that the audience would appreciate it. We now await people’s reactions after watching the film.”
Producer Ronnie Screwvala said, “‘Pihu’ is a unique film in every sense, and we are glad to see the trailer striking a chord with the audience.”
