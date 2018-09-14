MUMBAI— Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films are set to release “Pihu” on Sept. 28. The film is directed by journalist-turned- national award-winning director Vinod Kapri and is an emotionally riveting thriller based on a true story.
This is the first-of-its-kind film to have a two-year-old protagonist throughout the film. “Pihu” has received accolades at various international film festivals. The producer duo of Screwvala and Kapur, who in their UTV days had left behind a legacy of path-breaking content-driven movies like “The Lunchbox” and “Khosla Ka Ghosla,” are elated to be presenting the unique film.
“Pihu” was selected as an official entry for prestigious international film festivals that include Vancouver, Palm Springs, Iran, Morocco, and Germany. The film also went on to win Best Film at Morocco and was the opening film at the International Film Festival of India, Goa (2017), where it received rave reviews.
