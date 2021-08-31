MUMBAI — “I am a cleanliness freak and, till date, I sweep and wash the floors of my room and bathroom by myself,” revealed Aditya Narayan on a television program.
A special episode of this show saw Udit Narayan, his wife Deepa Narayan and son Aditya entertain with interesting and spicy anecdotes and revelations. Aditya Narayan’s parents were special guests on the show, but they weren’t the only guests present on the set. This Comedy Show also decided to deliver a much-needed dose of laughter to the ones who need it the most—the ex-servicemen of the Indian Army, Navy and Air-Force who have worked tirelessly for the safety of the country.
However, adding an extra element of entertainment to their experience, Aditya Narayan showcased a dramatic act revolving around the Narayan household with Chitrashi Rawat and Gaurav Dubey mimicking his parents. From household chores to family secrets and much more was revealed in the act, and it left Udit and Deepa thoroughly entertained.
Farah Khan on the show even asked if this was the actual scenario at home and asked them if Aditya really helps out with household chores.
Just then, Deepa revealed an interesting secret about Aditya, saying, “Adi loves cleaning, he keeps everything absolutely clean, so much so that even when I was once getting operated in the hospital, Adi cleaned up my entire hospital room for me. Sometimes, I have my things left scattered around, but Adi comes and cleans up everything, so hats off to him.”
Aditya Narayan also admitted, “I am both a son and a daughter for my parents, so I help out with all the household chores. In fact, I am also a cleanliness freak. No one loves cleaning things in the house as much as I do. I am so dedicated to cleanliness that my parents joke about it and take videos too while laughing.”
Well, well, all this sure makes a change from the collector freak denizens of showbiz who collect everything from lipsticks to shoes and purses!
