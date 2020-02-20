MUMBAI — Music industry leaders join hands for a national water movement, with “Mile Sur” icons Piyush Pandey and Louis Banks reuniting to lead the project.
India, the second most populous country in the world, is staring at a severe water crisis as it nears ‘Day Zero’ conditions when the taps run dry. Time is running out and there is an urgent need to act now.
While the government and social organizations are focusing on various water projects, the issue has reached a point that it needs the support of its citizens to snowball into a national movement.
PaaniKaTeeka, a project created by IdeaHive Media Pvt Ltd, a social enterprise currently focusing on Water, Education and Job Creation, has partnered with the legends of advertising and music, Piyush Pandey and Louis Banks, for a music- based project to make the voice of water reach every corner of the nation.
The two, who will be reuniting after the iconic “Mile Sur” anthem, have garnered the support of music industry members like Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, Shaan, Vishal Dadlani, Harshdeep Kaur, Neha Bhasin, Pankaj Udhas, Salim Merchant, Sivamani, Mame Khan and Rakesh Chaurasia, among others to join hands for this campaign for water consciousness.
“Music has the capacity to bridge cultures and create momentum unlike any other art form. If you look back in time, artistes have always risen to the times and needs of the nation. And when it means coming together to create a unified voice to conserve water, which is a precious natural resource, it is only natural that we, as artistes, take it upon ourselves to drive efforts collectively to help our water-stressed nation. PaaniKaTeeka is a great initiative and a step in the right direction to create long-term sustainable ways of preserving water and promoting water-protecting ecosystems,” said Banks.
“It’s a blessing to be able to get the support of industry leaders and domain experts who have believed in our vision with PaaniKaTeeka. The objective of the campaign is to make this project a citizens’ movement and work towards a water-secure India,” said Dilip Moorkoth, founder, PaaniKaTeeka and director, IdeaHive Media Pvt Ltd.
PaaniKaTeeka has designed an integrated project, which will work at multiple levels of advocacy, and impact people at the grassroots level. It is aimed to bring support to over 1000 villages of India as one of its major impact mechanisms, besides working on bringing a behavioral change across the nation.
PaaniKaTeeka has partnered with Watershed Organization Trust as its knowledge partner, the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment and Energy Enviro (A SINE IIT Bombay Company) as its advisory and technical partners, who will work closely to make this project into a national movement.
