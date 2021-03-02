Celebrities from the Marathi film and TV industry gathered in Mumbai Feb. 28 to celebrate some of the best talents during the fifth annual Planet Marathi presents Filmfare Awards 2020.
The starry night, which was filled with extravagant performances, was hosted by actors Amey Wagh and Siddharth Jadhav. Among those who performed included Pooja Sawant and Gashmeer Mahajani, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sonali Kulkarni and Manasi Naik.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Best Film
Anandi Gopal
Best Director
Sameer Vidwans - Anandi Gopal
Critic’s Award For Best Film
Raj R Gupta - Baba
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)
Deepak Dobriyal - Baba
Critic’s Award For Best Actor (Male)
Lalit Prabhakar - Anandi Gopal
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)
Mukta Barve - Smile Please
Critic’s Award For Best Actor (Female)
Sonalee Kulkarni (Hirkani) And Bhagyashree Milind (Anandi Gopal)
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)
Shashank Shende - Kaagar
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)
Neena Kulkarni - Mogra Phulaalaa
Best Debut (Male)
Shubhankar Tawde- Kaagar
Best Debut (Female)
Shivani Surve - Triple Seat
Best Music Album
Anandi Gopal- Saurabh Bhalerao, Hrishikesh Datar And Jasraj Joshi
Best Lyrics
Kshitij Patwardhan - Tula Japnar Ahe (Khari Biscuit)
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Adarsh Shinde - Khari Biscuit (Tula Japnar Aahe)
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Shalmali Kholgade - Girlfriend (Querida Querida)
Excellence In Cinema
Mahesh Kothare
Best Debut Director
Saleel Kulkarni - Wedding Cha Shinema
Best Original Story
Manish Singh - Baba
Best Child Artist
Adarsh Kadam And Vedashree Khadilkar (Khari Biscuit)
Best Screenplay
Karan Sharma - Anandi Gopal
Best Dialogue
Irawati Karnik - Anandi Gopal
Best Background Score
Saurabh Bhalerao - Girlfriend
Best Production Design
Sunil Nigvekar And Nilesh Wagh - Anandi Gopal
Best Cinematography
Aakash Agarwal - Anandi Gopal
Best Choreography
Rahul Thombre And Sanjeev Howladar (Majhi Story Cute Wali Sweet Wali Love Story-Girlfriend)
Best Costume
Poornima Oak (Fatteshikast)
Best Editing
Charushri Roy - Anandi Gopal
Best Sound Design
Nikhil Lanjekar And Himanshu Aambekar- Fatteshikast
