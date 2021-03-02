Marathi awards:

Actor Deepak Dobriyal won the ‘Best Actor In A Leading Role’ (Male) award for his role in “Baba” at the fifth annual Planet Marathi presents Filmfare Awards 2020 held in Mumbai Feb. 28. (YouTube photo)

Celebrities from the Marathi film and TV industry gathered in Mumbai Feb. 28 to celebrate some of the best talents during the fifth annual Planet Marathi presents Filmfare Awards 2020.

The starry night, which was filled with extravagant performances, was hosted by actors Amey Wagh and Siddharth Jadhav. Among those who performed included Pooja Sawant and Gashmeer Mahajani, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sonali Kulkarni and Manasi Naik.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Film

Anandi Gopal

Best Director

Sameer Vidwans - Anandi Gopal

Critic’s Award For Best Film

Raj R Gupta - Baba

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)

Deepak Dobriyal - Baba

Critic’s Award For Best Actor (Male)

Lalit Prabhakar - Anandi Gopal

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)

Mukta Barve - Smile Please

Critic’s Award For Best Actor (Female)

Sonalee Kulkarni (Hirkani) And Bhagyashree Milind (Anandi Gopal)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

Shashank Shende - Kaagar

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)

Neena Kulkarni - Mogra Phulaalaa

Best Debut (Male)

Shubhankar Tawde- Kaagar

Best Debut (Female)

Shivani Surve - Triple Seat

Best Music Album

Anandi Gopal- Saurabh Bhalerao, Hrishikesh Datar And Jasraj Joshi

Best Lyrics

Kshitij Patwardhan - Tula Japnar Ahe (Khari Biscuit)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Adarsh Shinde - Khari Biscuit (Tula Japnar Aahe)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Shalmali Kholgade - Girlfriend (Querida Querida)

Excellence In Cinema

Mahesh Kothare

Best Debut Director

Saleel Kulkarni - Wedding Cha Shinema

Best Original Story

Manish Singh - Baba

Best Child Artist

Adarsh Kadam And Vedashree Khadilkar (Khari Biscuit)

Best Screenplay

Karan Sharma - Anandi Gopal

Best Dialogue

Irawati Karnik - Anandi Gopal

Best Background Score

Saurabh Bhalerao - Girlfriend

Best Production Design

Sunil Nigvekar And Nilesh Wagh - Anandi Gopal

Best Cinematography

Aakash Agarwal - Anandi Gopal

Best Choreography

Rahul Thombre And Sanjeev Howladar (Majhi Story Cute Wali Sweet Wali Love Story-Girlfriend)

Best Costume

Poornima Oak (Fatteshikast)

Best Editing

Charushri Roy - Anandi Gopal

Best Sound Design

Nikhil Lanjekar And Himanshu Aambekar- Fatteshikast

