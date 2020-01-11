MUMBAI — Prior to its Mumbai screening Jan. 10 organized by the University of Edinburgh in the Ministry of New, the film, “Pleasures Prejudice Pride - An Indian Way of Filmmaking,” was one of the rare Indian documentaries to be the focus of a global multi-city, multi-universities tour across the UK in September-October 2019.
But I would be unwilling to call this stunning 99-minute movie on (all-)Indian cinema (from the silent era till today) a documentary, which suggests either a boringly dry narrative or a cold, unemotional description of something. To use old English, Nay! This is a stunning, pulsating-with-passion-from-Piyush-presentation on something that is as much a part of the Indian way of life as, to quote the way Shah Rukh Khan does, brushing our teeth every morning: our cinema.
Produced by Chaka Dola Productions, the film has editing by Zeeshan Yasir and has screenplay and direction by Dr. Roy.
At two billion-plus annual ticket sales, India has the largest number of people going to the cinemas in any nation. It has made over 70,000 movies in more than 20 languages and is the most prolific producer of feature films, releasing over 1500 titles every year. Yet, fewer than 50 Indian movies have attracted critical academic scholarship and just a couple of classics keep reappearing in global lists of great films.
In this documentary, 12 international scholars—critics, writers, curators, actors and
filmmakers from two continents—come together to discuss the universal pleasures of Indian cinema and debate some fundamental misconceptions around the perception and review of its unique narrative attributes and “dramatic” styles of storytelling.
Are the canons of modern film criticism unable to appreciate melodramatic performance forms? Is song and dance an inferior form of storytelling? Why do Western audiences love the very aspects of popular Indian cinema that Western critics dismiss as pastiche? Can there be standardized parameters for reviewing diverse national cinemas? Who sets those benchmarks? Do films from colonized nations suffer from post-colonial racism? Does culture influence film criticism? Why are Indian stars larger-than-life figures with cult-like followings?
These and other questions exploring “an Indian way of filmmaking,” shape the
interviews-driven drama in this thought-provoking documentary. Interspersed with archival footage spanning a century of cinema, it features some much loved, still-inspiring music and dance montages from India’s leading regional film industries, beyond the Hindi language cinema made from Mumbai, which is globally and almost derogatorily known as “Bollywood.”
Anjali Menon (director and scriptwriter, Malayalam film industry), Anupam Kher (Indian actor and acting guru), Bashabi Fraser (professor of English and creative writing, Edinburgh Napier University and director of Scottish Centre of Tagore Studies), Crispin Bates (professor of modern and contemporary South Asian history, University of Edinburgh), Devdutt Pattanaik (mythologist and author), Mark Cousins (critic, filmmaker and former festival director of the Edinburgh International Film Festival), Om Puri (global Indian actor), Rachel Dwyer (professor of Indian cultures and cinema, School of Oriental and African
Studies, London), Siddharth Kak (culture critic, filmmaker and presenter), Srijit Mukherji (filmmaker, Bengali film industry), S.S. Rajamouli (filmmaker, Telegu film industry) and Uma Da Cunha (programmer, journalist and casting director) are among those who speak on Indian cinema.
Anupma Kher’s scathing remark that critics in India should be given compulsory training for five years, and Mukherjee’s home-truth that we evaluate films on the basis of who we are and that depends on how we are brought up were some of the gems that were presented in the film, and the maxim that the Indian film is like a giant food ‘thali’ that contains all the elements signifying the traditional Indian ‘navarasas’ were highlights.
The post-film discussion also went towards the role of songs in Indian cinema as a narrative device, and whether we should send films at all to the Oscars. India’s vastness and diversity is akin to 16 to 17 countries, and it was argued that one film cannot be sent and at least seven to eight must be chosen.
Said Roy, “This film is fondly and gratefully dedicated to the filmmakers, producers and actors from each of India’s major language cinemas: vignettes from their productions are showcased in this documentary that sings in 10 Indian languages; and speaks in one. It is a research-driven, part-academic, part-journalistic documentation effort conceived as an informative and analytical visual textbook, for students and connoisseurs of world cinema, across nations and cultures; contributing towards an empathetic study of Indian cinema through informed scholarly criticism.”
Roy is part of the University of Edinburgh’s public programming events that seek to engage with the community, creating safe and neutral spaces for discussion, allowing for engagement with its scholarship and research. The University of Edinburgh has worked with cultural organizations and academic
partners, as well as direct engagement with stakeholders.
He has been an Indian critic, columnist, curator, academic scholar and filmmaker. He has worked at senior reporting positions in leading Indian dailies (The Indian Express, Hindustan Times) and has been published in The Times of India Crest Edition, The Asian Age, Society magazine, Screen and The Speaking Tree. He was editor of StarWeek and the iconic Indian film magazine, Stardust. Teaching Indian cinema at UK universities and Indian media schools for over a decade, his doctorate was on “The Aesthetics of Emotional Acting” (University of Edinburgh, 2017).
Author of two fiction works, “Never Say Never Again” (2007) and “Alexander – An Epic Love Story” (2007); he made his non-fiction debut with “Bollywood FAQ” (non-fiction, Hal Leonard LLC, USA) in 2019. Honored with ‘Special Mention’ for Best Critic at the 60th Indian National Film Awards (2013) by the President of India, he’s a recipient of UK’s Sir William Darling Memorial Prize (2014). He has been on the jury of Bollywood Power Brands Awards, was a judge on Star TV Writers’ Program 2017, is an advisory board member to the Global University Film Awards (Hong Kong) and is the Founder-Festival Director of the Edinburgh Festival of Indian Films & Documentaries.
This correspondent has also been a small part of the University. In 2013, my research-based paper, “The Role of a Song in a Hindi Film” was published in The South Asianist, the University’s magazine’s special issue to commemorate 100 years of Indian cinema. The paper, which is still available online (http://www.southasianist.ed.ac.uk/article/view/167), has been included as a part of the syllabus for students of South Asian cinema at the University.
