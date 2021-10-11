MUMBAI — The “Cocktail;” “Happy Bhag Jayegi;” “Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran.” Actress Diana Penty is on a roll, with a back-to-back calendar of activity in 2021.
Though her role was far from impressive, the gorgeous Penty has stirred up a positive response to her performance in her latest release, “Shiddat.” And those who want to see much more of her are in for a lucky break.
Penty will soon be making her debut in the South film industry with the Malayalam movie, “Salute” opposite Dulquer Salman, one of South India’s biggest names. Last month, Penty also took to Instagram to post pictures from Budapest. Rumor has it that she was in the city for an untitled project she is working on.
Her new movie “Adbhut,” co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and directed by Sabbir Khan, is also currently on floors. She posted a teaser video of the supernatural thriller on her social media channels.
And so fans are hoping to see Plenty of Penty!
