MUMBAI—Vishesh Bhatt is set to produce a web series based on R.K. Laxman’s book “Servants Of India.” This book is a combination of work of fiction and a few incidents Laxman experienced himself. The story of various characters with his special twist will be something to look out for, considering the cartoonist’s iconic repute.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was happy to see the works of Laxman in the digital world. He was really happy to see Laxman's family and Vishesh Bhatt taking this idea forward.
RK IPR Management Pvt. Ltd., a company founded by the late genius, has entrusted Bhatt complete freedom, as they think that he will give his work a young view, yet keep the spirit and brilliance of Laxman alive. The digital audience will experience a social commentary and satire brought on screen by a contemporary team.
Bhatt said, “R.K. Laxman had interesting stories to tell, and his vulnerable characters enhanced his vision. I am so glad that his family believed in me and gave me the opportunity to make this series. I am really looking forward to working on this project and bringing his characters to life with contemporary twists.”
In this series, every character has a certain idiosyncrasy, and Laxman has used his trademark wit to fictionalize real-world people into characters with gripping twists. Bhatt adapts the characters to a new age and quirky treatment, something he is sure Laxman would have appreciated.
This book has some unpublished material that will also be seen for the first time in this series. It will be a satirical drama on the casual class prejudices we all have in India, punched with the gripping absurdity of situations that have occurred in many of our own lives or with our friends.
Here’s the Twitter post: “Vishesh Bhatt and Usha Laxman take the work of R K Laxman digital. Vishesh Bhatt is all set to produce a web series on his book "Servants of India." @VisheshB7 #UshaLaxman #ServantsofIndia #RKLaxman #TheCommonMan #RKIPRManagement”
