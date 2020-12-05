MUMBAI—Composer-singer Sundeep Gosswami has been a part of the music industry for some time, but it was the success of his song “Kaal Ke Hain Mahakaal” that shot him to fame. The emerging artiste accredits his success to Lord Shiva and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the latter contributed to making Gosswami a star overnight.
“A video, in which Narendra Modi is seen enjoying my track during the Dev Deepawali celebration in Kashi, was posted on internet by the PM himself. Thereafter, every renowned minister (Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal and many more), as well as commoners, shared the song, and within no time it went viral, receiving more than 30 million views,” says a grateful Gosswami, who is overwhelmed with the response.
Sharing his excitement of becoming immensely popular in the blink of an eye, he adds, “When the PM shared this video, I had no idea that something of this sort has happened. It was only after I started receiving messages on Twitter and YouTube that I got to know about it. Not just Indians, people from across the world contacted me to appreciate my work. I can’t thank Modi-sir enough for sharing the video. He is a hardcore Shiv Bhakt (devotee of Lord Shiva) and so am I. And I feel, the connection both of us have with the creator of this universe is what worked here,” he adds.
Gosswami is currently working on “Damru Jo Baaje,” another song in praise of Lord Shiva. The artiste says that besides feeding his soul with such songs, he aims to bring a change in the way youngsters look at devotional songs. “I want to create songs that appeal to the millennials of the country. My work should evoke their spirits while catering to their taste in music,” he concludes.
In the past, he has composed hits like “Baarish Lete Aana” by Darshan Raval, “Holiyaa Mein Ude Rang Lal Lal Re” by Dev Negi and Payal Dev and “Dil Beparwah” by Jonita Gandhi and Jubin Nautiyal. He is working now on “Dildari,” the second part of “Chal Koi Gal Nai,” which will be released at Pulse Music India YouTube Channel. The song will be sung by A-Jay M and will feature social media celebs Arishfa Khan & Lucky Dancer. A couple of films as well as series are also on the way.
