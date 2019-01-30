MUMBAI—The makers of the most anticipated biopic “PM Narendra Modi” have finally gone ahead to announce the names of actors who will be a part of the film. After actors Darshan Kumaar and Boman Irani recently joined the cast, the latest to join the ensemble are actors Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Akshat R. Saluja, Anjan Shrivastav, Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar.
Said producer Sandip Ssingh: “A solid star-cast of talented actors is the base for an effective cinematic experience. With ‘PM Narendra Modi,’ we have got actors who are not just experienced but are also the right mix for a prestigious project like a biopic on Mr. Narendra Modi. I am excited at the prospect of having such a talented cast.”
The biopic will traverse the journey of Narendra Damodardas Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as Chief Minister onto his landmark win at the 2014 election and finally being nominated as the Prime Minister of India.
With a poster launched in 23 languages, this larger-than-life biopic will be shot extensively in Gujarat and across locations within the country. Directed by Omung Kumar, it has actor Vivek Anand Oberoi (the latest name in many for the 2002 “Company” debutant!) in the title role.
